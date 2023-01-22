OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in December

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. OMRON has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $84.82.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

