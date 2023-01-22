Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.8 days.

OPHLF stock remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

