Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.8 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OPHLF stock remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.46.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
