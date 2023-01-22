Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.37

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.43. Ooma shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 52,342 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Ooma Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $352.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.