Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $168,140,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

