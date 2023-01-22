Optimism 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $306.33 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $475.66 million and $306.33 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009753 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00414573 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,645.69 or 0.29099967 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00639651 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.