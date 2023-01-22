Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Option Care Health by 27.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
OPCH traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $27.99. 1,197,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,940. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
