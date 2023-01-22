Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.58

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.58 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44.14 ($0.54). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 21,639 shares traded.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.82 million and a P/E ratio of 657.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.06.

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

