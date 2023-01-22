OriginTrail Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $79.81 million and $1.11 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

