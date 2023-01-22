Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,464.0 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
LNDNF remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $49.00.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.