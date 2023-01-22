Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,464.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.