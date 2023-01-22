Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otsuka in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $31.05 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

