OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.7 days.
OZ Minerals Price Performance
OZMLF stock remained flat at $19.30 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.
About OZ Minerals
