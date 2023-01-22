P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

PIIIW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.