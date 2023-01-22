Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.72 $3.77 million $1.03 10.47 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.01 $22.52 million $3.22 7.47

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 27.39% 16.84% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

