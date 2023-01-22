PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

