Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

