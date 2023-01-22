Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Palomar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,044. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

