Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 18,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,674 shares of company stock worth $350,262 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

