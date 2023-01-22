Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Public Storage by 55.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.