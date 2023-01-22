Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.