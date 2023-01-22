Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 2.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.