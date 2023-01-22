PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.