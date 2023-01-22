Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 279,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

