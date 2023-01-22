PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Barclays lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

