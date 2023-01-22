PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,739 shares of company stock worth $5,612,386 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,547. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

