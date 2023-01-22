PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $137.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.48. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

