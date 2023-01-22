Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

