Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.