Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,625. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32.

