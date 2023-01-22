PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.40 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PlayDapp has a market cap of $122.21 million and $17.40 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00421683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29599028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00660335 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

