Pocket Network Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $63.19 million and $1.33 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars.

