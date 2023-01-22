Polymath Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $164.83 million and $2.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00388545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017881 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

