PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

