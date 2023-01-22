PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 327,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.7% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

