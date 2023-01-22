PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
PWSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 327,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.