PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Update

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 327,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,248. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $162.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

