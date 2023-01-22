Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock remained flat at $14.75 during trading hours on Friday. 812,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.