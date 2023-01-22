Prom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00020032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00040739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00224030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60345658 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,141,609.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

