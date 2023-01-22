ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,453. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

