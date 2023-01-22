Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,749,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

