PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PIFMY traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

