PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PIFMY traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.32.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
