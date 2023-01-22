Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.