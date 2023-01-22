Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

