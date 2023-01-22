Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5,602.78 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.78 and $182,529.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00224657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $184,846.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

