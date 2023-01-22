Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$0.97. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 11,339 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$27.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

