Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.96. On average, research analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

