RAMP Price Hits $0.0888 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $90,106.78 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00418870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,697.77 or 0.29411823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00649866 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.