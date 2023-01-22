Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0288 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $349.19 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,127,617,870 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

