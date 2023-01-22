Raymond James Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $244.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.