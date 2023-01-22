RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 29,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

