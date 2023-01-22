Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

