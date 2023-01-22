ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $12,347.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

