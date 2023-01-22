Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 696,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,054. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.63). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 448.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rekor Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Articles

