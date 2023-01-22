Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 532,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

